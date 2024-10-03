Wyloo CEO makes Timmins stop to talk Ring of Fire – by Maija Hoggett (Timmins Today – October 3, 2024)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Efforts to get the province to the table to talk about conservation planning processes remain at a stand-still

TIMMINS – With a nickel mine in Ontario’s Far North aiming to be in production in six years, the Timmins business community had a chance to learn more about the project. Wyloo CEO Kristan Straub talked about the ongoing work at the proposed nickel and chromite mine in the Ring of Fire today (Oct. 3) at the Timmins Chamber’s State of Mining series.

The proposed Eagle’s Nest Mine is located 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay in a minerally enriched area of the James Bay wetlands.

Right now, Straub said a feasibility study is underway. The last one was done in 2012, but he said there have been major project changes since then around water, where the mill and production facilities would be located, and the operating methodologies.

“There’s been tremendous development in battery electric vehicle technologies. So those are all new technologies that are being incorporated into a revised feasibility study that will be completed around March 2025,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminstoday.com/jobs-of-the-future/wyloo-ceo-makes-timmins-stop-to-talk-ring-of-fire-9608779