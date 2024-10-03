Saskatchewan faces major obstacles as it aims to compete with China in processing rare earth minerals – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – September 3, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Saskatchewan Research Council is attempting to go head-to-head with China and prove the case for private investment in rare earth minerals by building North America’s first rare earths processing plant.

Rare earths are mined in vanishingly small quantities worldwide, but owing to their magnetic, fluorescent and conductive qualities, they have crucial uses in tech, robotics, low-carbon power and military applications.

The SRC, a provincially owned scientific research facility, has been working since 2020 to establish a plant in Saskatoon to process rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium and samarium. The facility there can currently produce 10 tonnes of rare earth metals a month. By year-end, it is expected to produce four times that much.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-saskatchewan-faces-major-obstacles-as-it-aims-to-compete-with-china-in/