The promise and pitfalls of Indonesia’s nickel boom – by James Griffiths (Globe and Mail – September 28, 2024)

Atop a hill overlooking Loeha Raya, a cluster of villages on the shores of Lake Towuti, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, all that can be seen is green. For kilometres around, the hills are covered in leafy pepper plants, roughly two metres high, growing in neat rows reminiscent of a vineyard, their tiny fruit slowly ripening and turning red, at which point thousands of workers will harvest them, laying the peppercorns out to dry in the hot Southeast Asian sun.

Down at the lakeside, where lumbering ferries dock from the town of Sorowako, across the water, the idyllic calm of the pepper fields is nowhere to be found, however. Large posters greet arrivals with angry slogans: “Reject mining,” “Save our village” and “Defend agricultural land!”

Since 2023, two mining companies have acquired much of the land around Loeha and begun exploration work, hoping to find more sources of a mineral that has transformed Indonesia’s economy and is powering the electric-vehicle revolution around the world: nickel.

Resistant to heat and corrosion, nickel has long been used as plating to protect other metals, or to create alloys such as stainless steel. More recently, it has emerged as a key ingredient in lithium-ion battery cells, with some boosters framing the silvery metal as the next oil.

