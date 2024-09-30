Rio Tinto, BHP & Glencore ‘Feeling the Pinch on Copper’ – by Sean Ashcroft (Mining Digital.com – September 30, 2024)

https://miningdigital.com/

Some of the world’s biggest mining companies are struggling to balance investor expectations for hefty returns against the necessity of paying a premium to acquire pure-play copper companies. The challenge comes as global demand for the metal drives valuations to new heights, reports Reuters.

Major diversified miners, including Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Glencore, are feeling the pressure of a slowdown in global economic growth and declining commodity prices. These factors have led to a significant decrease in their share prices, ranging from 10% to 15% this year.

Meanwhile, pure-play copper producers such as Freeport-McMoRan, Ivanhoe Mines, and Teck Resources have seen their valuations rise. This increase has occurred despite benchmark copper prices retreating after hitting a record high above $11,000 a metric ton in May 2024.

