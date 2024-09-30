Britain’s last coal-fired electricity plant is closing. It ends 142 years of coal power in the UK – by Jill Lawless (Associated Press – September 30, 2024)

https://apnews.com/

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s last coal-fired power plant is closing on Monday, ending 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution.

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in central England is finishing its final shift at midnight after more than half a century of turning coal into power. The U.K. government hailed the closure as a milestone in efforts to generate all of Britain’s energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Plant manager Peter O’Grady said it was “an emotional day.” “When I started my career 36 years ago, none of us imaged a future without coal generation in our lifetimes,” he said. The shutdown makes Britain the first country from the Group of Seven major economies to phase out coal — though some other European nations, including Sweden and Belgium, got there sooner.

