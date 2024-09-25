Miners, investors see scope in energy transition but struggle with choices: Russell – by Clyde Russell (Reuters – September 25, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Mining investment conferences have a great track record of pointing to the next growth area for commodities, as they bring together early stage investors and junior miners seeking to get projects off the ground.

A decade ago lithium was the popular metal, five years ago it was the turn of gold and more recently copper has been the flavour of the month at these events across Asia. But at the 121 Mining and Energy Investment conference this week in Singapore there was no clear choice, and no real consensus on where the best opportunities lie.

If there was a broad theme, it was that the energy transition is real and happening, even if it will take place at varying speeds and in different forms across Asia, the world’s most populous region and the engine room of global economic growth.

