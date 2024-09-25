Lab-grown diamonds are ethical, cheaper, blood-less. So why aren’t they as popular? – by Medha Chawla (India Today – September 25, 2024)

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Celebrities like Meghan Markle, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi approve of lab-grown diamonds. They are cheaper and conflict-free, but why aren’t they mainstream yet?

When Divya (name changed on request), a 31-year-old bride-to-be from Delhi, was in the middle of her wedding ring shopping, the idea of opting for a lab-grown diamond did cross her mind. Unlike natural mined diamonds, lab-grown ones don’t cost a bomb – they can be up to five times cheaper.

Yet, Divya, who went to great lengths to make her wedding a budget-friendly event, found herself inclining more towards a natural diamond ring than a lab-grown one because of its “sentimental value”.

“Real diamond gives the feeling that it is real, rather than lab-grown, which gives the feeling that it’s artificial. Although in composition they’re both the same, it just feels that real diamonds hold more value than lab-grown ones,” the bride-to-be tells India Today. This more or less sums up one of the biggest challenges the lab-grown diamond industry is facing in India, despite the country being one of the world’s leading producers.

