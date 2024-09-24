Saskatoon set to take on China in production of critical minerals – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – September 20, 2024)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

City will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind rare earth minerals processing facility in North America

Saskatoon will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind rare earth minerals processing facility in North America, one that can take on China’s dominance in a key part of the energy transition.

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is constructing the plant, set to be fully operational in 2025, which will become the only one in North America able to process critical minerals into materials that can be used to create a range of products, including batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Mike Crabtree, chief executive of the SRC, said more than 90 per cent of the world’s critical mineral development is currently done in China, which gives it control over the market.

SRC is developing a three-stage vertically integrated facility, which means that when fully operational, it will be able to transform raw minerals into actual metals like companies in China are doing.

For the rest of this article: https://thestarphoenix.com/news/local-news/saskatoon-take-on-china-critical-mineral-production