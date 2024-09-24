Face of Nutrien workforce changing after 65 years of potash production in Sask. – by Cole Davenport (CTV News Regina – September 20, 2024)

https://regina.ctvnews.ca/

Rocanville, Sask. – Driving into the tunnels of Nutrien’s Rocanville mine, the largest potash mine in the world by production volume, feels like driving down a lonely highway in the middle of the night. “In a day you’d probably put on anywhere between 100 and 150 kilometres just to see your people,” said Chris Machniak, a general foreman at the mine.

The silence of the tunnels is broken only by the subtle but noticeable crinkling sound of fresh-cut potash settling into its new position. That quiet is quickly replaced by the roar of machinery as you reach the heart of the operation.

The mine’s tunnels span an area the size of Calgary, and the volume of potash being moved is constantly growing. “The process has changed slightly, lots of automation and different things going into it now, but the basic process is still the same,” Machniak said, reflecting on his 22 year career in the mines.

For the rest of this article: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/face-of-nutrien-workforce-changing-after-65-years-of-potash-production-in-sask-1.7045736