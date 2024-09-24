Container fire under control at Port of Montreal – by Harry North (Montreal Gazette – September 23, 2024)

https://montrealgazette.com/

The fire, in a container with lithium batteries, produced enough smoke that the city asked residents to stay inside and close their windows.

Montreal’s fire department said late Monday it had contained a fire in a container at the Port of Montreal holding 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries.

Some residents of the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough were advised to stay in their homes Monday evening and close their windows as foul-smelling smoke filled the area. The city confirmed around 10:30 p.m. that the confinement advisory had been lifted and the air did not pose any danger to residents.

Martin Guilbault, division chief of the Montreal fire service, said the smoke “was smelling bad but it was not dangerous,” and added that air quality was monitored through the evening. The confinement area, bordered by Vimont St, Hochelaga Ave., Haig Ave. and the St. Lawrence River, asked residents to stay inside their homes and close their windows.

For the rest of this article: https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/battery-fire-leads-to-lockdown-notice-in-mercier-hochelaga-maisonneuve