Laurentian on its way to repairing reputation, says new president – by Heidi Ulrichsen (Northern Ontario Business – September 18, 2024)

‘We’re on the right path’: It has been nearly two years since Laurentian University exited insolvency restructuring, and the university’s new president says LU has come a long way

Laurentian University has come a long way to repairing damage to its reputation in the nearly two years since it exited insolvency restructuring in late 2022, said the university’s new president. Lynn Wells, who became Laurentian’s 12th president and vice-chancellor in April, sat down for a one-on-one interview with Sudbury.com this week.

She also spoke about the many daunting tasks she has ahead of her to a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce audience on Sept. 17, as well as a meeting of Laurentian’s senate held the same day.

“I’m out at a lot of community events, and what I’m hearing is really positive from people,” Wells told Sudbury.com. “They feel and believe that there’s new leadership in place, that the institution is on the path to stability, that the students are coming back, regaining our reputation and the confidence of the community. So, you know, every day is a step forward.”

