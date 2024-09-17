Yukon appeal court hears case over approval of Kudz Ze Kayah mine project – by Jackie Hong (CBC News North – September 16, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

A major mining project in southeast Yukon, and whether Kaska Nation was properly consulted on it, was back in court last week — this time, in front of the Yukon Court of Appeal.

Lawyers representing Kaska Nation maintained Thursday that proper consultation did not happen on BMC Minerals’ Kudz Ze Kayah project and that a ruling from a lower court that found otherwise should be tossed. Lawyers for the attorney general of Canada, the Yukon government and the company, meanwhile, argued Friday that Kaska Nation’s appeal was without merit.

At the centre of the case is a 2022 decision by Canada and the Yukon approving Kudz Ze Kayah to move into the regulatory phase — essentially, allowing BMC Minerals to apply for water and quartz mining licences — following a lengthy socio-economic assessment. Ross River Dena Council, on behalf of Kaska Nation, filed a legal petition that same year asking for a judicial review.

