Winsome Resources confirms Canadian lithium project’s potential – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – September 17, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Australia’s Winsome Resources said a scoping study for its $259 million Adina lithium project in Quebec, Canada, has reinforced the asset’s potential as a capital-efficient mine with a 17-year productive life.

The company inked a deal in April to acquire the Renard diamond mine and plant in northern Quebec with the goal of repurposing the existing infrastructure for processing ore from Adina. The lithium explorer and developer bought itself in August an extra three months to decide whether it would buy the past-producing mine, and today’s announcement suggests it would move in that direction.

Repurposing the existing dense media separation (DMS) and ore sorting facilities at Renard would be substantially cheaper than developing Adina from scratch, the scoping study shows. It would involve a relatively simple upgrade to use the DMS circuit to produce 282,000 tonnes per annum of 5.5% spodumene concentrate (38,000tpa lithium carbonate equivalent) over the mine life.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/winsome-resources-confirms-canadian-lithium-projects-potential/