Sudbury students with ‘rocks in their blood’ get together after 50 years – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – September 16, 2024)

Laurentian geology graduates from 1974 gather in Wahnapitae to share memories and renew friendships

You may have attended a high school reunion; the reasons may be complex and often include renewing lost friendships or just bringing back youthful memories. For some, it is a reoccurring annual, five-year or even decade theme on the map of life.

What if it was your university graduating class? The program that set you off on a career and shaped your life? It was a cool wet day off the backroads of Wahnapitae, but it didn’t quench the spirit of the event. Dwayne Car, who hosted the get-together, had set up a tent and fire pit to chase away the chill.

‘“Yes, these lads graduated with me in ’74. I worked with Inco and Vale for 32 years,” he said. “Then I was VP of exploration for a junior mining company and now I am retired. I enjoyed it all. I did a lot of fieldwork – like Frank (Racicot) – all over Canada and all over the world.”

Alan Guthrie continued from Laurentian to get his master’s degree and went on to work for BP Minerals. “Twenty years at the Williams Mine” in Northern Ontario

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/sudbury-students-with-rocks-in-their-blood-get-together-after-50-years