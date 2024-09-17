A decade-long commodity supercycle is just getting started – analysts – by Jordan Finneseth (Kitco News – September 16, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – During periods of easy money, risk assets like stocks tend to outperform as investors chase gains, but during times of economic strife, commodities become the safe haven for many investors. According to one analyst, now is the time to prepare for a commodity supercycle.

“The last [two] times we saw these valuations for commodities was 1971 and 2000,” tweeted MN Consultancy founder Michaël van de Poppe. “Commodities & #Crypto are extremely undervalued and it’s likely that commodities go into a 10-year long bull market.”

“I’m expecting a lot of upside from these two asset classes,” Poppe said. As shown in the image above, commodities are currently valued at levels lower than in the lead-up to the dot-com bubble of 2000 and the 2008 financial crisis, and if history is any guide, they could soon rapidly catch up to the field as investors rotate out of an overheated stock market.

