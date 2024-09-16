A U.S. senator wants to ban Russian imports of minerals – by Amy Joi O’Donoghue (Utah Deseret News – September 15, 2024)

https://www.deseret.com/

Reliance on critical minerals is hurting the United States, senator says

A U.S. senator wants to ban the import of essential minerals from Russia such as platinum, palladium and copper with legislation introduced this week targeting eight critical minerals, including copper, zinc and palladium.

The bill by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was introduced after the announcement by Montana’s Stillwater Mine that it is laying off 700 employees.

Daines said the layoffs can be attributed to the Biden-Harris administration allowing imports of critical minerals from Russia rather than relying on Montana mines to provide critical minerals to American markets.

