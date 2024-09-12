Mining the Northwest: Red Lake’s Great Bear project could be a beast of a mine – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 11, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Kinross Gold paints an open pit and underground mining picture worthy of 500,000 ounces a year

Once the Great Bear project gets rocking and rolling in 2029, Kinross Gold projects its future Red Lake mine can be a 500,000-ounce-a-year producer.

The Toronto gold company released a preliminary economic study (PEA) on Sept. 10 of Great Bear showing a 12-year operating life that will churn out 5.3 million ounces of gold over that span. In the PEA, Kinross paints a picture of mining high-grade material via open pit and underground methods, concurrently.

A PEA is an economic and technical study of what a mine could look like. The next stage of prefeasibility and feasibility studies will provide more detailed information on what a mine will look like.

Located 24 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Kinross acquired the project from junior miner Great Bear Resources in February 2022. Kinross wants to mine from three deposits dubbed LP, Hinge, and Limb.

