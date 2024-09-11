Major potash miner turning to AI and automation to improve operations – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – September 9, 2024)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

Nutrien has developed technology that allows for mining machines to be operated remotely

The potash industry has undergone many changes over the decades in Saskatchewan. It has grown exponentially since it began developing in the 1950s and has continued to expand as global population growth increased the demand for fertilizer, an important component of which is potash.

As that demand has steadily increased, Saskatoon-based Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest potash producer, has been working to make its operations more efficient while also improving safety.

At an investor day this past June at the New York Stock Exchange, the company’s senior leadership announced plans to spend $15 million to $20 million annually over the next 10 years to continue automating their mining operations.

