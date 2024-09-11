Fulcrum Metals wants to turn Kirkland Lake tailings into treasure – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 10, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The UK-based exploration company sees multi-billion-dollar opportunity to extract gold, clean up mining legacy sites

Gold-enriched tailings piles left behind by two historic mining operations outside Kirkland Lake has attracted a United Kingdom-based company promoting the idea of sustainable mining.

Fulcrum Metals wants to dive into the tailings piles of the historic Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite mines to extract gold contained in the granular waste piles on the surface and eventually remediate the sites.

The small company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, sees an immense opportunity to really clean up, in converting waste into cash and also remediate abandoned and managing tailings sites and ponds across the northeast, particularly in Kirkland Lake and Timmins.

Their starting point is Kirkland Lake where the company has acquired the Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite tailings properties, two kilometres and five kilometres, respectively, north of town.

