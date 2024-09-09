Taking down Vale stacks in Copper Cliff will be slow and not exciting to watch – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – September 7, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

But it will be expensive — perhaps as much as $100 million by 2030, top executive says, as they must be taken down almost brick by brick

Sudbury’s tallest structure is slated to come down, and when it does the moment will be bittersweet not only for residents and workers but even the mining brass who have concluded it can no longer stand. The Superstack “has been with the city for more than 50 years, and there are emotional attachments to landmarks,” acknowledged Gord Gilpin, head of Ontario base metals with Vale.

“It’s internationally recognized with Sudbury, with the company, and with the mining industry.” Many older residents recall when the 1,250-foot cloud-tickler was erected and “we have our own stories of the history behind it,” said Gilpin.

“You talk to people and they’re sharing stories about how their dad or their uncle were there for the construction, or how they were there when the tornado went through (on Aug. 20, 1970, just as the stack was being completed). So there’s definitely a community attachment to it.”

