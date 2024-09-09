Premium Nickel eyes 2025 prefeasibility at Selebi mine in Botswana – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – September 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Results from infill drilling at Premium Nickel Resources’ (TSXV: PNRL) past-producing Selebi North mine in Botswana continues to build confidence, less than a month after the company posted an initial resource for the project.

Hole SNUG-24-106 in the South Limb target returned 26.3 metres of 1.09% copper, 1.56% nickel, and 0.08% cobalt from 515.7 metres depth, including 16.1 metres of 1.54% copper, 2.1% nickel and 0.11% cobalt, the company reported Thursday. The infill drilling is aimed at upgrading inferred resources, part of a 20,000-metre underground drill program whose assays weren’t included in the new resource.

Another highlight hole SNUG-24-107 cut 8.4 metres grading 2.64% copper, 2.13% nickel and 0.11% cobalt from 521.2 metres depth. “When we acquired these permitted projects in January 2022, our strategy was to recharacterize the remaining resources, achieve NI 43-101 compliance and advance to a pre-feasibility study as part of an accelerated path to production,” Keith Morrison, Premium Nickel CEO said.

