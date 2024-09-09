Northern B.C. coal mine comes back to life after 24 years – by Hanna Petersen (CBC News British Columbia – September 09, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

Company, mayor hope Quintette Mine will bring huge boost to Tumbler Ridge

After 24 years, a steel-making coal mine in northeastern B.C. has roared back to life. Last week, Conuma Resources received permits from the province giving it the green light to restart operations at a portion of the Quintette Mine, located 20 kilometres south of Tumbler Ridge.

“We were very excited to receive it,” said Conuma Resources CEO Brian Sullivan. “We’re going to spend upwards of $500 million bringing it back into production. It will have a permanent workforce of more than 400 permanent good paying jobs.”

Sullivan said the mine will also indirectly boost local jobs and businesses, becoming an economic engine for the South Peace region. It is a significant milestone for Tumbler Ridge — a planned community built in 1981 specifically to support the coal industry.

