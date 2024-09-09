Katoro Gold expands into uranium exploration through Ontario acquisition – by Darren Parker (Mining Weekly – September 9, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Aim-listed Katoro Gold has expanded into uranium exploration with the acquisition of the White Pine uranium project in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition was made through its subsidiary, Katoro Canada, which now holds a 100% interest in the project.White Pine covers an area of 8 036 ha and is located close to the Trans-Canada Highway, about 75 km southeast of the town of Dryden, in the Kenora district of north-west Ontario.

While the project is still in the early stages of exploration, public domain data has indicated the potential for significant uranium discovery at White Pine. Early results include highly anomalous uranium levels in lake sediments collected from the project area.

Geophysical airborne radiometric surveys have revealed the presence of radioactive minerals, while the geological setting between two granitic rock bodies is considered prospective for radioactive mineral occurrences.

