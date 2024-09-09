Iamgold’s Côté Gold: A model for modern mining and sustainability – by Tamer Elbokl (Canadian Mining Journal – September 9, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The newest gold mine in northern Ontario has the potential to become the biggest in Canada. Iamgold’s Côté Gold open pit mine had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of May 2024. The company has declared commercial production at its 60%-owned Côté mine in northern Ontario, the company’s third producing gold mine and second in Canada.

This mine will be one of Canada’s largest gold producers with an 18-year mine life. During the first six years of operation, Côté Gold’s output will be 495,000 oz., and over the life of the mine, it will average 365,000 oz. per year. Construction of Côté began in 2020 and was expected to take three years to build. The mine cost $1.9 billion to build.

The Côté mine has proven and probable reserves of 234.6 million tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold and containing 7.6 million oz. of gold. Reserves are included in measured and indicated resources, which are 444.8 million tonnes at 0.84 g/t and containing almost 2.3 million oz. of gold. There are also inferred resources of 60.6 million tonnes at 0.61 g/t and containing 714,000 oz. of gold.

