Do the Chinese come to Zimbabwe to invest or to pillage our resources? – by Tendai Ruben Mbofana (The Zimbabwean – September 7, 2024)

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has returned from China, where he attended the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). During the visit, Mnangagwa visited quite a number of companies, including Huawei, as well as giving a speech at the FOCAC, and later addressed the 8th Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs.

In a statement, the president declared: This is the best time to invest in Zimbabwe. Oh really, Mr. President! What a bold thing to say! However, has there been any genuine investments by the Chinese in Zimbabwe?

Or are they just buccaneering pirates who have done nothing except pillaging our resources without any discernible benefit to Zimbabwe? Let us look at this supposed ‘investment’ by the Chinese, particularly in our country. China accounts for 18 percent and 15 percent of Zimbabwe’s exports and imports, respectively.

In 2023, China exported US$1.41 billion worth of goods to Zimbabwe, whilst Zimbabwe’s exports to China were valued at US$1.28 billion.

