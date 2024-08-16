‘Massive investments’ coming for Far North infrastructure, says Ford – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 12, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Province set to announce news on Ring of Fire road infrastructure in September

It may be curtains for the Terrace Bay pulp mill under the AV Group flag, but Premier Doug Ford suggested late last week bigger and better developments are in store for northwestern Ontario.

Ford was in Thunder Bay at the LiUNA Local 67 training centre on Aug. 9 to drop $17 million from the province’s Skilled Development Fund toward training and facility upgrades to support the mining, construction, energy and forestry industries. Agnico Eagle Mines pocketed $10 million for training partnerships with Matachewan First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Moose Cree First Nation.

Among the other recipients were the Northern Centre for Advanced Technology (NORCAT), Science North, Sheet Metal Works Union Local 397, Keewaytinook Okimakanak and International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental & Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 759

In answering media questions on the future of the idled north shore mill, Ford suggested it might be time to turn the page on the mill’s owners, Aditya Birla. The pulp producer said last January it was temporarily halting operations reportedly due to “prevailing market conditions” but has not communicated any timeline for a reopening.

