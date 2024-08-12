Serbian Police Disperse Protesters Opposed To Lithium Mining (Radio Free Europe – August 11, 2024)

https://www.rferl.org/

BELGRADE — Serbian police have removed protesters opposed to lithium mining from two railway stations in the capital, Belgrade, where they were blocking train traffic.

Riot police used shields to disperse the protesters at the Prokop and Novi Beograd railway stations at around 5.30 a.m. on August 11, participants told RFE/RL.

The Internal Affairs Ministry said the railway traffic disrupted by the protests had been restored. The ministry warned that criminal charges will be brought against those who caused the traffic disruption and endangered public safety.

On August 10, tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Belgrade city center and then split into two groups that separated and headed to the railway stations. Some of the protesters forced the trains to stop by lying or sitting on the tracks.

