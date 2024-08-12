BHP launches Indigenous partnership plan in Canada – by Staff (Mining.com – August 11, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

BHP is taking another step in its commitment to build strong, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities with the launch of the Canada Indigenous Partnership Plan (CIPP).

This approach has been central in BHP’s development of the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, where it started building relationships with local Indigenous groups surrounding the site almost a decade before construction began. First production is expected in 2026.

The launch date of CIPP (August 9, 2024) coincides with International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is meant to encourage people from around the world to spread the United Nation’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

