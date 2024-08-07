World’s biggest lithium producer urges state help to compete with China – by Harry Dempsey (Financial Times – August 4, 2024)

https://www.ft.com/

US-based Albemarle cuts expansion plans amid struggles for processor of key mineral for electric cars

The world’s largest lithium producer, Albemarle, has urged governments to intervene to loosen Chinese dominance of the market for the minerals that power electric cars.

Kent Masters, chief executive of the US-based group, wants more help from countries and car manufacturers to fight Chinese competition after the collapse in the market for lithium, a key component of batteries used in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“If we’re going to build western supply chains [for electric cars], then action needs to be taken now,” Masters told the Financial Times. A brutal downturn in the lithium price has made it harder for western groups to compete with Chinese companies because of their cheaper costs, forcing North Carolina’s Albemarle to cut expansion plans.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ft.com/content/d20a42be-c5f8-4bcb-a93a-8272df4b56d0