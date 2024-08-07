Tesla supplier begins nickel drilling near remote Michigan lake – by Garret Ellison (Michigan Live – August 6, 2024)

https://www.mlive.com/

SKANEE, MI — The nickel hunt has come to Roland Lake. Talon Metals, a company developing the Tamarack Mine in Minnesota, began exploratory drilling for potential nickel deposits this summer in the western Upper Peninsula near a small lake in Baraga County’s Arvon Township.

In June, Talon announced the launch of drilling at the “Roland Target,” one of several areas in a roughly 425,000-acre swath of the U.P. the company considers “highly prospective” thanks to its location along a geologically unique mid-continental rift.

“We’re starting at Roland Lake, but we think there are a number of other targets in the area,” said Todd Malan, external affairs chief at Talon Metals.

The company moved one drill rig into Michigan from Minnesota this year and Malan said that’ll probably be the only one “until we see something pretty promising.” Drilling will continue until the weather forces a stop, he said.

