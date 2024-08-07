Protesters say uranium shipments near the Grand Canyon threaten health, safety – by Trilce Estrada Olvera (Arizona Republic – August 7, 2024)

https://www.azcentral.com/

GRAND CANYON — On a summer Sunday morning near the intersection of Forest Road 320 and State Route 64, more than 100 people gathered to protest the first shipments of uranium ore from a mine south of the Grand Canyon.

The protest took place at a point along the authorized route for transporting uranium ore from Energy Fuels’ Pinyon Plain Mine to its White Mesa Mill near Blanding, Utah. The mining company had moved the first truckloads or unprocessed ore from the mine last Tuesday.

The vibrant scene featured volunteers distributing fruit and drinks under tents while a group of musicians performed prayer songs about water. Nearly 70 protesters stood beside each other on the roadside, holding signs that condemned uranium mining and advocated for health and environmental protection.

For the rest of this article: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-environment/2024/08/07/hundreds-rally-against-uranium-mine-near-grand-canyon/74694718007/