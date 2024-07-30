Glencore’s coal takeover draws ire of MPs – by Natasha Bulowski (National Observer – July 29, 2024)

https://www.nationalobserver.com/

A Swiss-based mining company with a sketchy foreign business record that won approval to take over Teck Resources’ B.C. coal mines has MPs from multiple parties and environmental groups up in arms.

François-Philippe Champagne, federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, approved mining giant Glencore’s $12.3-billion takeover of Teck Resources’ coal mines — called Elk Valley Resources — on July 4.

A few weeks after the announcement, a group of mining-focused environmental organizations published a report outlining Glencore’s “significant corruption, climate failings, and environmental and human rights violations,” and questioned whether the federal government considered these factors when it approved the sale.

Among other controversies, the report points out a recent US$ 1.1-billion settlement over foreign bribery charges — “the biggest fine ever given in a US foreign bribery and market manipulation settlement.”

