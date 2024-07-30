Crown made a ‘mockery’ of 2 treaties with First Nations for 150 years, Supreme Court rules – by Peter Zimonjic (CBC News Politics Ontario – July 26, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

Unanimous decision says Crown violated revenue-sharing agreements, but does not award settlement

For the past 150 years, the governments of Ontario and Canada have made a “mockery” of their treaty obligations to the Anishinaabe of the upper Great Lakes, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.

In a unanimous decision, the top court said the ongoing failure to increase the annual per-head resource extraction revenues since 1875 for the residents of two First Nations groups has undermined the honour of the Crown.

“For almost a century and a half, the Anishinaabe have been left with an empty shell of a treaty promise,” the ruling said.

“It is time for the parties to return to the council fire and rekindle the perpetual relationship that the Robinson treaties envision. Nothing less will demonstrate the Crown’s commitment to reconciliation.”

