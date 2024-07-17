‘Drug Disneyland’ part of lax safety culture in shadow of Victoria Gold accident, workers say – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – July 17, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

A landslide that’s stopped production at Victoria Gold’s (TSXV: VGCX) Eagle mine in the Yukon may have been inevitable due to the company’s weak approach to safety protocols, current and former employees say.

Individuals who approached The Northern Miner to share their experiences of working at Eagle, told of neglected incidents and repairs, attempts to subvert injury reports and widespread drug and alcohol use in a supposedly dry camp. They asked not to be named to avoid career repercussions.

“I would see workers constantly complain about specific safety issues,” said a former member of the health, safety and security department, who worked at Eagle for four years. “And it was just pushed off on the backburner. ‘Oh, we’ll get around to it. You know, we don’t have parts, we don’t have time.’”

The lax safety culture may have contributed to Victoria’s difficult position. With operations at Eagle suspended after the June 24 heap leach spill and landslide, the company faces $232.5 million in debt payments, and no cash flow.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/drug-disneyland-part-of-lax-safety-culture-in-shadow-of-victoria-gold-accident-workers-say/1003869684/?utm_source=feedotter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=FO-07-17-2024&utm_content=httpswwwnorthernminercomnewsdrugdisneylandpartoflaxsafetycultureinshadowofvictoriagoldaccidentworkerssay1003869684&TNMdaily