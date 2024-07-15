Cameco is breaking ground on new ways to mine uranium – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – July 15, 2024)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

About half of the ore mined by the Canadian nuclear fuel giant is now extracted using automation and AI

Many countries around the world are looking to build out their capacity for nuclear power as they try to reduce their carbon emissions, which has created an increased demand for uranium. But the market for uranium has also been undergoing some major changes due to sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. There have been quite a few changes on the operations front, too.

For example, Saskatoon-based uranium miner Cameco Corp. is undergoing a major evolution in the way it extracts the heavy metal. Lloyd Rowson, vice-president of technical services, said the best example of this change can be seen at the Cigar Lake mine, which began operating in 2014.

“That mine incorporates a novel, brand new mining method called the jet boring system,” he said, adding that Cigar Lake is the only mine in the world using it.

The jet boring method uses artificial intelligence alongside machines to extract uranium ore. The ore is frozen before being cut using a high-pressure water jet, then transported via pipes to other parts of the mine, where it’s treated and prepared for transportation to the milling facility.

