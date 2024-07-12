Yukon minister says cyanide found in creek near mine spill, after firm issues denial – by Ashley Joannou, (Bloomberg/Canadian Press – July 5, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Elevated levels of cyanide have been detected in a waterway after an equipment failure and slide of ore at Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine last week, the Yukon’s minister of energy, mines and resources said.

A government expert said at the same briefing on Thursday that 300 million litres of cyanide solution had escaped containment in the June 24 incident and there was “significant” risk of a further slide at the mine.

The briefing by mines minister John Streicker and other officials came hours after Victoria Gold issued a statement saying it had detected no cyanide in surface water after the slide. The firm also announced it had received notices of default from its lenders related to a US$200-million credit agreement.

But Streicker said elevated cyanide levels of about 40 parts per billion were collected in a creek, a level higher than the allowable five parts per billion, and which “could potentially affect fish.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/yukon-minister-says-cyanide-found-in-creek-near-mine-spill-after-firm-issues-denial-1.2093301