Opinion | Canada Is a NATO Scofflaw – by The Editorial Board (Wall Street Journal/MSN.com – July 11, 2024)

https://www.msn.com/

The Trudeau government free rides on everyone else’s defense dollars, even as threats in the Arctic grow.

Canada is a member of the G-7 group of leading democracies, but why? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t leading anything, and he won’t even commit his country to meet its minimum obligation as a member of NATO.

When we wrote last year about Canada’s status as a defense scofflaw, it created a stir in Ottawa. But the Trudeau government remains as much a deadbeat as ever.

This year 23 members of the North Atlantic alliance are on track to meet or exceed the 2% of GDP that each country committed a decade ago to spend on defense. Canada isn’t close. This year Ottawa is forecast to hit 1.37% of GDP, which is up from 1% in 2014. Canada appears to think the world hasn’t changed since Russia invaded Ukraine, China became aggressive in the Pacific, and both powers began cooperating to dominate the Arctic.

For the rest of this editorial: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/opinion-canada-is-a-nato-scofflaw/ar-BB1pLw5A?ocid=BingNewsSerp