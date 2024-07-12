Canada’s gold exports to China rise, shining through the trade tensions – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – July 9, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

Precious metals now represent Ontario’s largest export to the country

China’s demand for gold has risen in the past few years, helping to usher in record-breaking prices and a growing trade relationship with Canada for the shiny metal.

In the past, interest rates in the United States and flows into or out of gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were used by many analysts as a quick way to predict the direction of the gold price. In recent years, though, U.S. interest rates rose and gold-backed ETF holdings contracted, which should have softened gold prices, but the price of bullion reached all-time highs, currently at US$2,371 per ounce.

“Gold’s bellwether relationship with U.S. real interest rates has broken down quite spectacularly over the past two years, with gold reaching all-time highs despite high real rates,” Max Layton, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a new note on gold prices.

