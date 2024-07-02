Effort to ban nickel sales to Israel has pacifist intentions – by Tyler Clarke (Sudbury.com – June 29, 2024)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Retired Cambrian College mathematics instructor and longtime peace advocate David Starbuck is behind a petition which aims to ban the sale of Canadian nickel to Israel

Condemning the State of Israel’s sustained bombardment of Gaza, local man David Starbuck helped launch a federal petition to ban the sale of Canadian nickel to Israel. Nickel, he clarified in conversation with Sudbury.com, is used in armaments.

Through the local mining of nickel, there’s no telling how much the Greater Sudbury area has inadvertently aided in Israel’s “unrelenting Israeli assault on occupied Gaza,” as United Nations Human Rights Council special rapporteur Francesca Albanese put it earlier this year in finding reasonable grounds to determine Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

As of mid-day Friday, the petition, organized by the No Nickel For Genocide part of the Palestine Solidarity Sudbury group, had received 1,420 signatures. It has been sponsored by Timmins-James Bay NDP MP Charlie Angus and will be closed on Oct. 10, after which it will be tabled in the House of Commons.

“I’m realistic. I doubt that the government is going to reverse more than 100 years of policy,” Starbuck said, adding that forcing the conversation is at least a step in the right direction, and the official federal petition will force a government response.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/effort-to-ban-nickel-sales-to-israel-has-pacifist-intentions-9156521