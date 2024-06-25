‘Heap leach failure’ leads to slide at Yukon’s Eagle gold mine, no reported injuries (CBC News North – June 24, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Operations halted at Victoria Gold’s Eagle gold mine

A slide after the failure of a heap leach pad at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine has halted operations at the site in central Yukon.

In a news release on Monday, Victoria Gold confirmed that operations have been temporarily suspended while the situation is assessed. “At this early stage, it can be confirmed that there has been some damage to infrastructure and a portion of the failure has left containment,” the release said.

“There have been no injuries to personnel associated with the incident. The company will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Chief Dawna Hope of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation told CBC News her First Nation was notified of the “significant” slide at the mine site early Monday. The mine sits on the First Nation’s traditional territory.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/heap-leach-slide-victoria-gold-eagle-mine-yukon-1.7244989