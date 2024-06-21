Equinox welcomes First Nations, Ontario Premier for gold pour at new Greenstone mine – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – June 20, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE American: EQX hosted First Nation and Ontario government dignitaries at its Greenstone mine for a gold pour on June 18, 2024, at the mine site near Geraldton, Ont.

The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Hon. Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nation Economic Reconciliation; Yvette Metansinine, Chief of Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek; Sonny Gagnon, Chief of Aroland First Nation; Sheri Taylor, Chief of Ginoogaming First Nation; and Judy Desmoulin, Chief of Long Lake #58 First Nation, were in attendance.

“It was an honour to visit the Greenstone Mine and witness the remarkable process of a gold pour,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we rebuild Ontario’s economy, our government is forming meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities and industry partners, fostering significant opportunities for growth and job creation, especially in critical minerals and resource development.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/equinox-welcomes-first-nations-ontario-premier-for-gold-pour-at-new-greenstone-mine/