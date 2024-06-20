Sean Boyd built Canada’s largest miner. Now he’s fighting for the nation’s Arctic sovereignty – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – June 20, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

The longtime leader of Agnico Eagle is newly focused on his vision of how industry and government can partner to develop the North

Sean Boyd has spent the past four decades building Toronto-based Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. into Canada’s largest mining company and the world’s second-largest gold miner.

Now, having “retired” in December and transitioned to company chair from executive chair, he is making frequent visits to Ottawa to push the federal government to more aggressively assert sovereignty over the Canadian Arctic, where Agnico has built three mines (two are currently producing) and is planning a fourth project.

As sea ice retreats and Arctic waters become more important shipping lanes, Boyd wants to work with the government to develop more infrastructure in the North, saying it would bolster national defence, create the economic conditions for Indigenous reconciliation and facilitate a transition to cleaner energy. Doing so would also open up new opportunities for Agnico to mine gold and critical minerals.

“Our experience has shown us that there’s a tremendous opportunity for Canada in the North,” he said. “It’s really for me about going to Ottawa and letting them know who we are now … we’re probably the preeminent arctic mine developer in the world.”

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/feature/agnico-eagle-pushes-canada-arctic-sovereignty/wcm/c98e3d8c-50be-4682-aee0-5b7c0b4e28cd