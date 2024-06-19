Indigenous groups in Washington, Alaska call for the right to consult on B.C. mining projects – Nathan Vanerklippe (Globe and Mail – June 19, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Native Americans in Washington and Alaska who want status as aboriginal peoples of Canada are considering legal action against the government of British Columbia, after the province said it would create a consultation process on mining and industrial projects for U.S.-based groups that is separate from that held with Canadian groups.

The B.C. Environmental Assessment Office, in letters earlier this year to the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission, or SEITC, and the Lummi Nation, said it is working on a policy to consult Indigenous groups based outside of Canada that “will be different from that taken with B.C. First Nations.”

The letter confirmed that B.C. intends to give those U.S.-based groups a voice in the development of projects on Canadian soil, such as a current proposal to expand the Roberts Bank marine container terminal near Vancouver and mines in the province’s mountainous northwest corner.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-american-indigenous-groups-bc-mining-projects/