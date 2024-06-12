‘You’re always a drill hole away from an immense discovery’: Pirie – by Nicole Stoffman (Timmins Daily Press – June 10, 2024)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Ontario Minister of Mines excited by new prospects in the region

Timmins MPP George Pirie, Ontario’s minister of mines was engrossed in conversations with three promising junior mining operations in the Prospector’s Tent at the 2024 Canadian Mining Expo on Thursday, June 6. “That’s what excites me about the mining industry,” Pirie told the Daily Press before heading off to give the Ontario State of Mining Address. “You’re always a drill hole away from an immense discovery.”

According to the Ministry of Mines, the Timmins-Porcupine gold camp is the largest producer of gold in Ontario. Last year Ontario allocated $6 million to support junior minors (who explore mining deposits), bringing the province’s total investment in their junior mining program to $35 million since 2021.

Pirie spoke at length with Nico Kastek from Gold Candle Ltd.’s Kerr-Addison Mine Project. The historic mine produced 11 million ounces of gold between 1938 and 1996. The 112,885 metres drilled by the company between 2017 and 2023 shows a revived Kerr-Addison mine could yield anywhere from 1.8 to 3.4 million ounces of gold.

“Kerr-Addison was the only mine in the Kirkland Lake camp that raised over 10 million ounces out of traditional production,” Pirie said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminspress.com/news/youre-always-a-drill-hole-away-from-an-immense-discovery-pirie