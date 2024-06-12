Researchers get $5M to find nickel, other metals, in Sudbury mine waste – by Staff (Sudbury Star – June 10, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The idea is they can be used to help make batteries for electric vehicles while reducing the environmental impact of tailings areas

A research arm of Laurentian University will get $5 million to find ways of recovering nickel, cobalt and copper from mine waste in Sudbury that can be used to make batteries for electric vehicles. Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of Energy and Natural Resources, made the announcement in Sudbury on Monday.

The money will go to the Mining Innovation Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corp – or MIRARCO – based at Laurentian University.

Wilkinson also announced $5 million for the Electra Battery Materials Corporation. Based in Temiskaming Shores, two-and-a-half hours north of Sudbury, Electra is constructing North America’s only battery-grade cobalt refinery as part of a multiphase effort to build the North American supply chain for battery materials.

“Today’s total investment of $10 million to Electra and MIRARCO will help to advance the development of dynamic and competitive critical minerals value chains in Canada and Northern Ontario,” Wilkinson said in a release.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/researchers-get-5m-to-find-nickel-other-metals-in-sudbury-mine-waste