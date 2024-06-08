Ten million trees really made a difference to Sudbury’s landscape – by Mary Katherine Keown (Sudbury Star – June 8, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

And about half those trees came from seedlings grown by Vale and its greenhouse in Copper Cliff

More than 10 million trees have been planted as part of Greater Sudbury’s regreening efforts, and Vale (formerly Inco) is responsible for nearly half of those seedlings. They started out tinier than a thumbnail, but 50 years later, the first trees that were planted are now soaring into the sky, covered in needles or leaves, and providing shade, nourishment and homes to all kinds of critters.

About five million of those seedlings got their start at the Vale greenhouse in Copper Cliff. A large group, including children from the nearby elementary school, gathered at the greenhouse on Thursday to celebrate its 50th birthday.

“The seedlings we’ve produced from this facility have been a key part of the regreening story in Sudbury,” Quentin Smith, greenhouse supervisor, told reporters on Thursday. “Generally speaking, these trees are planted on Vale sites or on the crown land that surrounds our site. These days, a lot of the seedlings have been going into reclaimed areas of our smelter property and of our central tailings area.”

Smith said the greenhouse is a way for Vale to undo some of the environmental damage caused by early mining activities.

