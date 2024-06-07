Government regulation top threat facing British Columbia mining industry — report – by Staff (Mining.com – June 6, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Both opportunities and threats facing British Columbia’s burgeoning mining sector are revealed in a new report by PWC, as the province “primes itself to become one of the most reliable and sustainable suppliers of critical metals in Canada and globally.”

Critical metals are a key economic driver for the province, accounting for 26% of total revenue — C$3.8 billion ($2.78bn), according to PWC’s BC Mine Report 2023, with exploration and development driving growth in the sector, contributing most significantly to the 24% increase in capital expenditure year-on-year.

There are 17 proposed critical minerals mines in development in the province — 10 metal mines, seven steelmaking coal mines and two smelters.

Proposed critical mineral mines worth C$36 billion in near-term investment, 300,000 person-years of employment and C$11 billion in tax revenues, according to an independent economic impact analysis conducted for the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) early this year, reporting the long-term economic impact of operating these mines over several decades could be nearly C$800 billion ($599bn).

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/government-regulation-named-top-threat-facing-british-columbia-mining-industry-report/