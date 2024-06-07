Communities on the Move: Sudbury’s mining landscape ‘never been more exciting,’ says exec – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – June 7, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Stakeholders champion city as leader in critical minerals production

The Sudbury Basin has been a mining hotspot for more than a century, but as demand grows for critical minerals like nickel, there’s never been a more exciting time for the industry than right now.

That’s according to Gord Gilpin, the director of Ontario operations for Vale Base Metals, who led off a Sudbury-themed panel discussion at the BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference May 30 at Cambrian College.

Panellists discussed the future of mining in Sudbury and the city’s current and anticipated place in the battery electric vehicle supply chain. As the world rapidly moves toward electrification, demand for nickel is estimated to double between now and 2030, Gilpin said.

Not only is Vale at the forefront of meeting that demand, but the company is able to do so sustainably, he added. It’s all very great to come out with some electric vehicles where your footprint on the earth is reduced substantially, but you’ve got to keep in mind what it takes to build the vehicles,” Gilpin said.

