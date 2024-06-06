Fueling the Future: Sudbury conference focuses on critical minerals – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – June 5, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Those who attended also talked about the supply chain to deliver them

Once again, Cambrian College was the site of the BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference. This third annual conference, held last week, gathered players in the Battery Electric Vehicle future of Ontario to listen, learn and exchange ideas.

“It is a natural fit for us – and Sudbury – to step forward into this future,” said Shawn Poland, Cambrian’s vice president of External Partnerships, Strategic Enrollment. “Cambrian and other Sudbury institutions can play an important role in research and development.”

In his opening address, Poland called this a “monumental” week and remarked that we are poised on transformation.

“This an exciting opportunity to have a forum to bring together what might be seen as two separate entities: the mining and the automotive sectors,” said Mike Commito, director of Applied Research & Innovation at Cambrian. “We have not traditionally thought of them as interlocked.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/fueling-the-future-sudbury-conference-focuses-on-critical-minerals