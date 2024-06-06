Emerging Sudbury nickel-copper miner strikes milling deal with Glencore – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 5, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Magna Mining will extract, ship 20,000 tonne bulk sample to Strathcona mill

Sudbury upstart Magna Mining has signed a toll milling agreement with Glencore in preparation for early-stage test mining at its Crean Hill Project.

The nickel and copper mine development company issued a June 4 news release of its plans to transport a 20,000-tonne surface bulk sample across town to Glencore’s Strathcona mill to make into a concentrate material. The bulk sample is being extracted from a mineralized area at Crean Hill called the 109 Footwall Zone.

The purpose of a bulk sample is to provide important metallurgical information, such as base and precious metal recoveries, and help guide the company’s mine planners toward the eventual resumption of mining on the past-producing property.

Magna has said it would like to start test mining by year’s end. The cost to put Crean Hill back into production hasn’t been finalized, but a preliminary economic assessment published last year put the initial price tag at $48 million. The estimated mine life ranges between 15 and 19 years.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/emerging-sudbury-nickel-copper-miner-strikes-milling-deal-with-glencore-8975637